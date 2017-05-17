There are on the USA Today story from 20 hrs ago, titled Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality. In it, USA Today reports that:

Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality The Federal Communications Commission is expected Thursday to overturn net neutrality. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qupdHH Protesters rally May 14, 2014 at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, DC to support "net neutrality."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.