There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 20 hrs ago, titled Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality. In it, USA Today reports that:

Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to overturn net neutrality The Federal Communications Commission is expected Thursday to overturn net neutrality. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qupdHH Protesters rally May 14, 2014 at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, DC to support "net neutrality."

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,942

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
the dems want to control everything,when will their voters wake up

Jeeshush Sheeeria

Philadelphia, PA

#2 22 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
<quoted text>
the dems want to control everything,when will their voters wake up
That was your briefest experiment in revealing how you get everything 180 degrees wrong yet.
