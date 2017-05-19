Outnumbered Democrats Say They'll Sti...

Outnumbered Democrats Say They'll Still Fight for Net Neutrality

11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Democrats are outnumbered in Washington, and that may leave them little leverage to stop Republicans intent on dismantling net neutrality rules that were a signature Obama-era regulation. Clyburn's two Republican colleagues on the commission out-voted her Thursday to begin formally considering weakening the rules, which prohibit broadband providers such as AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. from blocking or slowing some web traffic in favor of other content -- their own or a paying customer's.

