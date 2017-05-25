Nortel Canada to start paying billions to creditors; first instalment by July

Nortel Canada's long-suffering creditors will finally begin to receive their share of more than US$4 billion to be distributed under a plan approved in January, eight years after the former technology titan began bankruptcy proceedings. Nortel Networks Corp. - the formerly public multinational company that was headquartered in Canada - announced Friday that the initial distribution of the money is expected to be made in late June or early July.

