Nokia begins first key tests on 4.5GHz band with DOCOMO to develop 5G ecosystem in Japan
Nokia works with NTT DOCOMO to test applications using 5G base station and the Inteli 1 2 5G Mobile Trial Platform end-user device Tokyo, Japan - Nokia is to develop the 5G ecosystem with leading Japanese operator NTT DOCOMO, INC. in Japan to prepare for the upcoming introduction of the next generation wireless network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC