NewsAlert: Florida-based company makes US$807-million takeover offer for Tembec
Rayonier's offer values the Quebec-based lumber, paper and pulp producer at US$807 million, including US$487 million of debt that will be assumed by the new owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC