Net Neutrality Ideals Are Already Dead

I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news: The internet is not a fair place. And the current fight over "net neutrality" is not going to change that. For those of us whose eyes glaze over at the mention of net neutrality, here's the basic principle: Companies such as Comcast Corp. and AT&T Inc. that sell internet connections shouldn't be able to give some of the digital data flowing through their broadband pipes faster access to people's computers, phones and TV sets, nor should they cause internet blockages for others. During the Obama administration, the Federal Communications Commission made legal changes to bar such business tactics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.