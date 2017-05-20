More than 37,000 AT&T workers begin w...

More than 37,000 AT&T workers begin weekend strike

AT&T workers totaling 37,000 people walked off the job Friday, protesting what they say is AT&T's failure to present "serious proposals that invest in good jobs with a future." The weekend-long strike involves wireless, wireline and DirecTV workers represented by the Communications Workers of America.

Chicago, IL

