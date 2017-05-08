LRAD Corp (LRAD) Director Acquires $2...

LRAD Corp (LRAD) Director Acquires $21,120.00 in Stock

13 hrs ago

LRAD Corp Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

