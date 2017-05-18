LPC: Love-hate reception for US leveraged loans

May 19 Companies with strong earnings and good trading track records, including telecommunications provider CenturyLink and food company Post Holdings, are tapping the US leveraged loan market at ever-tighter spreads as investor demand remains strong for floating rate assets. At the same time, similarly-rated issuers such as nutritional supplement maker GNC and lift trucks maker Hyster-Yale are facing higher pricing as lenders demand better economics for taking higher risk in weaker sectors.

