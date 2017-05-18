LPC: Love-hate reception for US lever...

LPC: Love-hate reception for US leveraged loans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 19 Companies with strong earnings and good trading track records, including telecommunications provider CenturyLink and food company Post Holdings, are tapping the US leveraged loan market at ever-tighter spreads as investor demand remains strong for floating rate assets. At the same time, similarly-rated issuers such as nutritional supplement maker GNC and lift trucks maker Hyster-Yale are facing higher pricing as lenders demand better economics for taking higher risk in weaker sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) 16 hr May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC