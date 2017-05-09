KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS
KVH Industries, Inc. posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of by $0.01.
