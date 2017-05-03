King St. W. reopens after hydro vault fire
The stretch of King St. closed after an explosion in a hydro vault Monday has now been reopened and TTC service has resumed. The blocked-off section of King St. W. has been cleared and reopened, Toronto Hydro and police confirmed late Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC