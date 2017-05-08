John Oliver Jumps Back Into Washingto...

John Oliver Jumps Back Into Washington's Net Neutrality Debate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Verizon Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. from from blocking or slowing some web traffic in favor other content -- their own or a paying customer's. Now, Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, President Donald Trump's selection to lead the agency, is moving "I'm calling upon all of you, the internet's time wasters and trouble makers, to join me once more," Oliver said Sunday on Oliver's comments collected more than 400,000 views on YouTube by mid-morning Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... 12 hr Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC