Israel's Partner Communications Q1 profit jumps as expenses slide
May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses. Partner said on Monday it earned 51 million shekels in the first quarter, up from 14 million a year earlier.
