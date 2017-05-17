Introducing the Garmin Head-up Display (GHD) system for integrated flight decks

International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. , today announced the Garmin Head-up Display , for super-midsize, midsize and light business aircraft. The GHD system incorporates modern optical design within a single display unit, projecting a crisp, clear view of pertinent flight information while also offering superior integration with Garmin Integrated Flight Decks for a near-seamless transition between the GHD and primary flight display .

