Introducing the Garmin Head-up Display (GHD) system for integrated flight decks
International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. , today announced the Garmin Head-up Display , for super-midsize, midsize and light business aircraft. The GHD system incorporates modern optical design within a single display unit, projecting a crisp, clear view of pertinent flight information while also offering superior integration with Garmin Integrated Flight Decks for a near-seamless transition between the GHD and primary flight display .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|2 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC