Introducing the Garmin Head-up Displa...

Introducing the Garmin Head-up Display (GHD) system for integrated flight decks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. , today announced the Garmin Head-up Display , for super-midsize, midsize and light business aircraft. The GHD system incorporates modern optical design within a single display unit, projecting a crisp, clear view of pertinent flight information while also offering superior integration with Garmin Integrated Flight Decks for a near-seamless transition between the GHD and primary flight display .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) 1 hr Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... 2 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC