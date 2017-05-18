Intelsat and Telkom Join Forces at 157 East to Expand Broadband Connectivity across Indonesia

Under the new, multi-year agreement, Telkom has relocated the Telkom-2 satellite to Intelsat's 157A East orbital location, where it will be co-located with Intelsat 5. This move allows Telkom to efficiently manage its satellite fleet while expanding its use of Intelsat services to complement PT Telkom's network. The two satellite operators will also analyze the potential to expand services at 157A East.

