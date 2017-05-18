Intelsat and Telkom Join Forces at 157 East to Expand Broadband Connectivity across Indonesia
Under the new, multi-year agreement, Telkom has relocated the Telkom-2 satellite to Intelsat's 157A East orbital location, where it will be co-located with Intelsat 5. This move allows Telkom to efficiently manage its satellite fleet while expanding its use of Intelsat services to complement PT Telkom's network. The two satellite operators will also analyze the potential to expand services at 157A East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Sat
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC