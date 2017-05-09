Here's How Sonus Networks, Inc. Stock Soared in April
The digital communications expert delivered solid results in the first quarter, coupled with a rosy view of the second half of 2017. No big mysteries behind this move: Sonus jumped thanks to a solid first-quarter earnings report.
