GFS Advisors LLC Increases Position in China Mobile Ltd.
GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.
