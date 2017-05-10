Germany's Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs as it modernizes IT unit

In this June 24, 2016 file picture the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG said Thursday, May 11, 2017, that nearly 1,700 jobs will be cut in Germany over the next several years, and 1,000 more will be outsourced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.