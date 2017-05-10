Germany's Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs a...

Germany's Siemens to cut 2,700 jobs as it modernizes IT unit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this June 24, 2016 file picture the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG said Thursday, May 11, 2017, that nearly 1,700 jobs will be cut in Germany over the next several years, and 1,000 more will be outsourced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC