Former Optus owner Cable & Wireless loses bid for $452 million tax refund from ATO

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The British company that sold Optus to its Singaporean owner, Singtel, has lost its bid to get a half-a-million dollar refund from the tax man. Cable & Wireless is the British company that sold Optus to current owners Singtel in 2001 as part of a deal that valued the telco at $17 billion.

