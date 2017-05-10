FCC's feedback pages are being flooded by bots - CNET
It appears that bots are getting in on the great net neutrality debate of 2017, according to multiple reports, including CNET's sister site ZDNet. At least one bot is thought to be posting more than 100,000 messages to the Federal Communications Commission's web page, urging the agency to roll back the net neutrality rules passed during the Obama administration.
