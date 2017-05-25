FCC Privacy Rules Repealed - Before Becoming Effective
On April 3, 2017, President Trump signed Senate Joint Resolution 34 , which effectively repealed not-yet-in-effect Federal Communications Commission regulations designed to limit use of customer information by broadband service providers and provide enhanced privacy protections for customers of those service providers.
