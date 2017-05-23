FCC: No punishment for late-night hos...

FCC: No punishment for late-night host Colbert's Trump joke

A Federal Communications Commission spokesman said Tuesday that the agency received "thousands" of complaints about the late-night host's May 1 show, so it reviewed the material as "standard operating procedure." It's the FCC's job to police obscene or indecent material on TV when it receives complaints.

