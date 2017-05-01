FCC Net Neutrality Case Rehearing Rejected by Appeals Court
A U.S. appeals court declined to reconsider the Federal Communications Commission's so-called net neutrality rule barring internet service providers from slowing or blocking rivals' content. The court's ruling last year was a triumph for companies such as Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google that use broadband networks to reach customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WHIR.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC