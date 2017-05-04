Colorado man pleads guilty to solicit...

Colorado man pleads guilty to soliciting Gillette minor for sex

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to charges in a case dating from 2012 in which he allegedly tried to get an 11-year-old girl to have sex with him. Melvin W. Lyon, 36, pleaded guilty in District Court to solicitation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual relations.

