Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) EVP Jonathan Hargis Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,954,500.00.

