Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge speaks to

The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies got an 8.5% raise last year, raking in $11.5 million in salary, stock and other compensation last year. Top 10 highest paid CEOs in 2016 The typical CEO at the biggest U.S. companies got an 8.5% raise last year, raking in $11.5 million in salary, stock and other compensation last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.