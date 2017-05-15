Bucking the trend, Vodafone CEO says optimistic about Brexit deal
May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens. Colao, the Italian boss of the world's second biggest mobile company, said he expected politicians in Britain and the European Union to ultimately adopt a pragmatic approach to Brexit despite recent signs of brinkmanship.
