BT Takes Aim at Executive Pay Over Italy Accounting Scandal
BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Gavin Patterson will be feeling the repercussions of the company's accounting scandal in Italy for years, as the former British phone monopoly imposes high-level pay cuts. The carrier will reduce remuneration for Patterson and Tony Chanmugan, the former chief financial officer, including by withholding bonuses for its 2017 financial year, BT said Thursday as it released fourth-quarter results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|Tue
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC