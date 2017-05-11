BT Takes Aim at Executive Pay Over Italy Accounting Scandal

BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Gavin Patterson will be feeling the repercussions of the company's accounting scandal in Italy for years, as the former British phone monopoly imposes high-level pay cuts. The carrier will reduce remuneration for Patterson and Tony Chanmugan, the former chief financial officer, including by withholding bonuses for its 2017 financial year, BT said Thursday as it released fourth-quarter results.

