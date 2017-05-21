BT Group plc (BT.A) PT Set at GBX 450 by Barclays PLC
The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the communications services company's stock. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Sat
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC