British hospitals, Spanish firms among targets of huge cyberattack
LONDON/MADRID: A huge cyberattack brought disruption to Britain's health system on Friday and infected many Spanish companies with malicious software, and security researchers said a dozen other countries may be affected. Hospitals and doctors' surgeries in parts of England were forced to turn away patients and cancel appointments.
