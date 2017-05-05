Apple plans to spend $1 billion to support advanced manufacturing jobs in the US
Apple says that it intends to bolster the U.S. manufacturing sector by creating a $1 billion "advanced manufacturing fund" - with some of that initial money going toward a company the tech giant is prepared to partner with, chief executive Tim Cook said. The announcement, which Cook made Wednesday on CNBC , comes after months of focus by President Donald Trump on jobs, manufacturing and the global economy.
