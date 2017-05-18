Antivirus firm warns of cyberattacks on home appliances

Prague: Avast, the company behind the leading antivirus software, warned Thursday against attacks on home appliances connected to the internet, calling hackers targeting home routers a major threat to consumers. "It's a trivial thing to do and there's nothing the user can do to fix it, other than to throw the router away and put in a new router," Avast chief executive Vincent Steckler told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.