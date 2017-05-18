Antivirus firm warns of cyberattacks on home appliances
Prague: Avast, the company behind the leading antivirus software, warned Thursday against attacks on home appliances connected to the internet, calling hackers targeting home routers a major threat to consumers. "It's a trivial thing to do and there's nothing the user can do to fix it, other than to throw the router away and put in a new router," Avast chief executive Vincent Steckler told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC