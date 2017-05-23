Altice to drop Optimum broadband brand

Nearing the one-year anniversary of its acquisition of Cablevision, Altice is jettisoning the Optimum brand it inherited in the $17.7 billion deal in favor of adding to its new U.S. territories the corporate brand it already uses in Europe. An Altice spokeswoman told Hearst Connecticut Media Tuesday the company expects to complete the conversion by the summer of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.