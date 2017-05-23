Alibaba, China Telecom Seal New Deal For Network Services
Alibaba and China Telecom signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing that includes work on Internet of Things and payment services. Under the agreement, the two parties will begin working together in various areas such as e-commerce, online security, marketing services, cloud computing, online payments, IoT, and corporate procurement services.
