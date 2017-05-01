A federal court will not rehear the telecom industry's net neutrality challenge
A U.S. federal court on Monday denied a request by the nation's telecom giants to rehear arguments challenging the Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules, citing the fact that the agency is now trying to scrap the Obama administration's work. In March 2015, the likes of AT&T, Comcast* and Verizon - acting through their Washington lobbying groups - sued the FCC for adopting open-internet protections that subject internet service providers to some of the same regulations that long have applied to traditional telephone companies.
