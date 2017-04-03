Vivendi CEO Eyes Chairman Job at Telecom Italia

French media giant Vivendi has put CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine at the top of a list of candidates for Telecom Italia's board, suggesting that it wants de Puyfontaine to replace Giuseppe Recchi as the Italian operator's chairman. The placement of names on the list is significant because the first one to appear is usually the nominee for the role of chairman in the case of Italian companies.

