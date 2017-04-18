Verizon's CEO just said he's open to merger talks with Comcast, Disney, or CBS

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said he'd be open to having merger discussions with Comcast, Disney, or CBS, according to a report in Bloomberg News quoting McAdam. The comments appeared to contradict comments that the Verizon CEO made in a separate interview on Tuesday, raising questions about whether McAdam was in fact opening the door to potential deal talks or simply affirming his duty to shareholders to evaluate any inbound offers.

