Verizon To Launch Oath, Will Oversee Yahoo and AOL Acquisitions
Verizon Communications will create a new company called Oath after it completes its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo and melds the troubled internet company with its AOL operations. Oath will oversee Yahoo and AOL after the deal is completed.
