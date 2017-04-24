Verizon is launching its ultrafast competitor to Google Fiber
Verizon has launched a faster version of its FiOS Internet service that can reach download speeds of up to 940 Mbps per second, the company said Monday. By taking the leap into "gigabit" service, Verizon is becoming the latest company to compete with Comcast , Google Fiber and others at that speed tier.
