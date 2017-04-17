UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch o...

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18

Read more: Reuters

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * FLYBE: British airline Flybe Group Plc's finance chief Philip de Klerk has resigned to become the next chief financial office at performance materials manufacturer Low & Bonar.

