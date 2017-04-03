U.S. FCC Reverses Charter Communicati...

U.S. FCC Reverses Charter Communications 'Overbuild' Requirement

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to reverse a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households already served by a competitor, the commission said on Monday. The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild" requirement and marked the latest reversal of Obama-era requirements by the new Republican-led FCC under President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 1 hr Fcvk tRump 1
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC