Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
After his press secretary blasted it as an example of rampant government overreach, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Monday that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The bill scraps a Federal Communications Commission online privacy regulation issued in October to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share that information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|7 min
|Dilly Bobbin
|39
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC