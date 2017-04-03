Trump signs bill blocking online priv...

Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

20 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

After his press secretary blasted it as an example of rampant government overreach, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Monday that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The bill scraps a Federal Communications Commission online privacy regulation issued in October to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share that information.

