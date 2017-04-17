Time Warner TV-Station Sale Is Approved, Easing Way to AT&T Deal
Time Warner Inc.'s sale of its only TV station, clearing a transaction that helps ease scrutiny of the film and TV giant's proposed $85.4 billion purchase by AT&T Inc. announced Oct. 22 would create a telecommunications and media empire that will own much of the programming it provides to subscribers of its wireless, internet and pay-TV services. President Donald Trump as a candidate called the deal "an example of the power structure I'm fighting," and said he would block it.
