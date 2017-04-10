The secrets of My Food Bag founder Cecilia Robinson's success as a serial entrepreneur
At just 33 My Food Bag founder Cecilia Robinson is already a serial entrepreneur, so she seems like the right person to ask. "I always get that question," she says when we sit down for a chat amidst the hustle and bustle of the food delivery company's Parnell head office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC