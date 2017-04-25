Straight Path Says AT&T Has 5 Days To Match a 'superior' Buyout Bid It Received

Shares of Straight Path Communications Inc. rallied 3.8% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the telecommunications company said it received a buyout bid from a "multi-national telecommunications company" that it deemed a "superior proposal" to the AT&T Inc. agreement entered into earlier this month. Straight Path said the new all-stock bid was for $104.64 a share, or 9.4% above AT&T's all-stock bid of $95.63 a share.

