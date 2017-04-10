Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS) Short Interest Update
Sonus Networks, Inc. was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 1,156,959 shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|2 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar '17
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC