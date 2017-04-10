Silicon Valley is beginning to fight ...

Silicon Valley is beginning to fight the Trump administration's net neutrality plan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Re/code

A lobbying group representing Facebook, Google, Twitter and other web giants told the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday that it shouldn't weaken net neutrality rules - an early warning shot at the ideas contemplated by the agency's new Republican chairman, Ajit Pai. Under Pai's draft plan, which he has not yet presented publicly , internet providers like AT&T, Comcast*, Charter and Verizon could soon escape tough regulation: They would only have to promise in writing that they won't block web pages or slow down their competitors' traffic, sources have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Wed USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Wed USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Tue Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC