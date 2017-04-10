Silicon Valley is beginning to fight the Trump administration's net neutrality plan
A lobbying group representing Facebook, Google, Twitter and other web giants told the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday that it shouldn't weaken net neutrality rules - an early warning shot at the ideas contemplated by the agency's new Republican chairman, Ajit Pai. Under Pai's draft plan, which he has not yet presented publicly , internet providers like AT&T, Comcast*, Charter and Verizon could soon escape tough regulation: They would only have to promise in writing that they won't block web pages or slow down their competitors' traffic, sources have said.
