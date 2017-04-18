Siemens Siemens will improve resilience of the Saudi Arabian power grid with mobile substations
Siemens has been awarded an order to supply two mobile substations to National Grid SA, the transmission operator of Saudi Electricity Company. Based on the unique specifications from National Grid SA, Siemens has combined its existing innovative mobile substation modules together to design and manufacture two 380kV mobile substations able to fit and suit in any network area of the kingdom.
