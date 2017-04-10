Shaw Communications profit down from year ago, wireless business boosts revenue
Shaw Communications Inc. says it earned $147 million in its latest quarter as revenue grew 13 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by its Freedom Mobile wireless business. The Calgary-based company says the profit amounted to 30 cents per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $164 million or 32 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
