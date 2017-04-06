Shaw Communications Inc (SJRWF) Plans $0.08 Dividend
Shaw Communications Inc declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 27th.
